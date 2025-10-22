Jets' Stone Smartt: Nursing quadriceps injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smartt did not participate in Wednesday's practice due to a quadriceps injury.
Smartt served exclusively on special teams during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Panthers, and he appears to have picked up a quad injury in the process. He'll have two more opportunities to practice and avoid an injury tag ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
More News
-
Jets' Stone Smartt: Scores 24-yard TD in Saturday's win•
-
Jets' Stone Smartt: Joining forces with Gang Green•
-
Chargers' Stone Smartt: Puts up career-high marks•
-
Chargers' Stone Smartt: Held catchless versus Las Vegas•
-
Chargers' Stone Smartt: Two receptions in big win•
-
Chargers' Stone Smartt: Three receptions in win•