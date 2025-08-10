Smartt caught his only target for a 24-yard touchdown in Saturday's 30-10 preseason win over the Packers.

Smartt's touchdown catch came in the third quarter, well after all of the Jets' starters had departed. He's behind Mason Taylor (ankle) and Jeremy Ruckert on the depth chart, but Smartt's intriguing pass catching ability could earn him a role on offense come the regular season, especially if Taylor misses time as a result of the rookie second-round pick's high-ankle sprain.