Jets' Stone Smartt: Won't play in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smartt (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Top tight end Mason Taylor is also battling a quadriceps injury, though Taylor still has a chance to play Sunday since he's considered questionable. Jeremy Ruckert retains the second spot on the depth chart, while Jelani Woods could take on a larger role in Smartt's absence.
