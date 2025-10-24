default-cbs-image
Smartt (quadriceps) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Top tight end Mason Taylor is also battling a quadriceps injury, though Taylor still has a chance to play Sunday since he's considered questionable. Jeremy Ruckert retains the second spot on the depth chart, while Jelani Woods could take on a larger role in Smartt's absence.

