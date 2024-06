The Jets signed McKinley on Thursday.

The 2017 first-round pick out of UCLA has struggled to find his place in the NFL, but he's been given a new opportunity by the Jets. McKinley most recently played for the Rams in 2022, recording just one total tackle across four contests (23 total snaps). Now that McKinley has inked a deal with New York, he'll likely be competing for a depth role on the Jets' defensive line as the offseason progresses.