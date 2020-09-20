site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-tarell-basham-all-clear-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Tarell Basham: All clear Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 20, 2020
at
11:44 am ET 1 min read
Basham (hip) will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Basham logged limited practices throughout the week with the hip issue before ultimately being designated as questionable. Now healthy, the Ohio product will presumably take over his usual starting role at linebacker for Week 2.
More News
23H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
26D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/27/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/07/2018
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read