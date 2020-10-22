Basham (illness) was held out of the Jets' practice session Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
It has been confirmed that the 26-year-old is dealing with a non-COVID-related illness, perhaps shortening the length of his inactive stint. Basham has been playing an integral role for the Jets this season, with an average of 38.2 defensive snaps per game over the first six weeks of 2020. During a 24-0 Week 6 loss to the Dolphins, Basham picked up his first sack of the season. If he can't make it back in time for a Week 7 matchup against Buffalo, Blake Cashman would be in line for additional snaps at outside linebacker.