Basham was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Basham was waived by the Colts on Thursday but won't even it the open market. A knee injury prevented from Basham participating in the offseason as much as he would have liked, and his role with the Colts faltered as a result. He'll now have a new opportunity in New York.

