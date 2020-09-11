Basham (ankle) was a full participant Friday and does not carry an injury designation ahead of the team's Week 1 matchup against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Basham got in two limited practices earlier in the week prior to logging his first full practice Friday. His lack of an injury designation means he is set to take on a starting role at outside linebacker in the team's Week 1 matchup against the Bills. Basham managed 33 tackles, two sacks and an interception across 16 games in 2019.