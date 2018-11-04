Jets' Tarell Basham: Ruled out to return Sunday
Basham is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a knee injury.
Basham left the field due to a knee injury during his third game with the Jets. As long as the rotational defensive end remains sidelined, Henry Anderson will serve as the top backup behind Nathan Shepherd.
