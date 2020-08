Basham is set to receive an MRI on the ankle he injured during Tuesday's practice, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Jets' initial belief is that Basham is only nursing a sprained ankle, but the official results of his MRI may not be disclosed until later this week. Basham had a career-high 33 tackles with the Jets in 2019, and he could be in line to once again play a key role in the linebacker corps this season if healthy.