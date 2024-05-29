Cohen is signing a one-year contract with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Cohen will turn 29 in July and hasn't played in an NFL game since Week 3 of 2020, when he suffered an ACL tear that derailed a promising career. He missed all of 2021 while rehabbing from the knee injury and all of 2022 after suffering an Achilles' tear during the spring. Cohen then landed with the Panthers last season and spent most of the year on their practice squad, but he struggled with a hamstring injury, never got a promotion and ultimately was released in early May. He's unlikely to make noise in a backfield that has Breece Hall and two incoming draft picks, but Cohen should get a look on kick and punt returns this spring/summer.