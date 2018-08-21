Bertolet is now competing with Jason Myers for the kicking job, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

With Cairo Santos (groin) unable to stay healthy, the Jets put in a waiver claim on Myers, who was let go by the Seahawks on Monday. Bertolet should have the advantage, considering he's made all three of his field-goal attempts and all three of his PATs during the preseason. It's hard to imagine a Jets kicker warranting roster consideration as anything more than a bye-week replacement this year.