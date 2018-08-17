Jets' Taylor Bertolet: Makes two short field goals
Bertolet connected on both of his field-goal attempts and an extra point in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to the Redskins.
Bertolet's long in this one was 36 yards, so he hasn't showcased anything special. Cairo Santos (groin) should take back the starting job once he's healthy, but Bertolet could make a name for himself if he continues to make all of his kicks.
