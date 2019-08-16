Jets' Taylor Bertolet: Misses two PATs Thursday
Bertolet converted one of three extra-point attempts and made his long field-goal attempt in Thursday's preseason game in Atlanta.
Bertolet signed with the Jets on Sunday after Chandler Catanzaro suddenly retired following the preseason opener, but the change in kickers didn't yield improved results. Bertolet is currently the lone kicker on the roster so he remains the favorite for the starting job, and according to Brian Costello of the New York Post, coach Adam Gase said, "Right now this is where we're at. This is who we're going with." It's not exactly a major vote of confidence, so the team seems likely to continue searching for outside remedies, especially if the 26-year-old continues to struggle.
