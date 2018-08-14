Bertolet will handle all of the Jets placekicking duties while Cairo Santos (groin) remains sidelined, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

A rookie out of Texas A&M, Bertolet would likely require a strong training camp to unseat Santos for the starting gig. He will be afforded an opportunity to do so with Santos sidelined and connected on his only field-goal attempt during the first preseason tilt.

More News
Our Latest Stories