The quarterback competition between Bridgewater and rookie Sam Darnold may still be ongoing, as SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports that coach Todd Bowles won't name a starting quarterback until at least "sometime next week".

Darnold certainly appears to be the frontrunner for the job after playing the entire first half in each of the team's past two preseason contests, but Bowles remains against pulling the plug on the quarterback competition in New York. The Jets are likely interested in dealing Bridgewater for a high draft pick if another team's quarterback goes down, so it's still possible he opens the year as the starter to showcase his skills. On the other hand, Bridgewater has only played 16 percent of first-team reps in camp while usually working with backups in the preseason, so the lack of experience with the first unit doesn't bode well for his chances of winning the job.