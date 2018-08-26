Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Behind in QB competition but not out
The quarterback competition between Bridgewater and rookie Sam Darnold may still be ongoing, as SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano reports that coach Todd Bowles won't name a starting quarterback until at least "sometime next week".
Darnold certainly appears to be the frontrunner for the job after playing the entire first half in each of the team's past two preseason contests, but Bowles remains against pulling the plug on the quarterback competition in New York. The Jets are likely interested in dealing Bridgewater for a high draft pick if another team's quarterback goes down, so it's still possible he opens the year as the starter to showcase his skills. On the other hand, Bridgewater has only played 16 percent of first-team reps in camp while usually working with backups in the preseason, so the lack of experience with the first unit doesn't bode well for his chances of winning the job.
More News
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp again in loss•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Plays entire second half Thursday•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp in Jets debut•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Opening camp as top backup•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Impressing early with Jets•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Takes part in team drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...