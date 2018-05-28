Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Impressing early with Jets
Bridgewater (knee) has been a standout performer during the first week of OTAs, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.
The most important takeaway here is that the left knee Bridgewater had surgically repaired back in September of 2016 is no longer bothering him. New York is still hoping that third overall pick Sam Darnold will show enough readiness for the NFL to start right away, but Bridgewater could certainly beat out 38-year-old incumbent Josh McCown if Darnold needs more seasoning. Don't expect this quarterback battle to be settled until preseason at the earliest.
More News
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Takes part in team drills•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Participates in throwing drills•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: May not participate in offseason workouts•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Offseason workouts in question•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Only gets $500k guaranteed•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Officially signs with Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....