Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Impressing early with Jets

Bridgewater (knee) has been a standout performer during the first week of OTAs, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

The most important takeaway here is that the left knee Bridgewater had surgically repaired back in September of 2016 is no longer bothering him. New York is still hoping that third overall pick Sam Darnold will show enough readiness for the NFL to start right away, but Bridgewater could certainly beat out 38-year-old incumbent Josh McCown if Darnold needs more seasoning. Don't expect this quarterback battle to be settled until preseason at the earliest.