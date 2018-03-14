Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Inks deal with Jets
Bridgewater's deal with the Jets carries a maximum value of $15 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In addition to adding Bridgewater, the Jets re-signed McCown, their 2017 starter, and it's expected that McCown will approach training camp atop the team's QB depth chart. That said, the terms of Bridgewater's deal suggest the situation to be competitive, assuming the health of both QBs. With both Bridgewater and McCown only under contract for one year, it's still plausible the Jets add a signal-caller in the upcoming NFL draft, possibly with the No. 6 pick overall.
