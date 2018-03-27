Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: May not participate in offseason workouts
General manager Mike Maccagnan confirmed Monday that Bridgewater (knee) may not be a participant in the offseason program, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports. "That injury may take some time to fully recover from," Maccagnan said. "If all things go well, you guys will have a chance to see him out there to throw this spring."
Maccagnan referenced the "risk-reward" of a signing like Bridgewater, who has taken just nine in-game snaps since tearing the ACL and dislocating the kneecap in his left knee on Aug. 30, 2016. The Jets are hopeful that the program set up by their training staff will help Bridgewater return to the level of play he exhibited in 2014 and 2015, when he averaged 7.24 yards per attempt, posted 28 touchdowns versus 21 interceptions and averaged 4.4 yards per carry in 29 appearances. As the offseason continues, the team will trust in veteran Josh McCown under center, with the potential addition of a QB in the draft threatening the roster spots of Bridgewater, who is guaranteed just $500,000 on his one-year deal, 2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty and/or 2016 second-round selection Christian Hackenberg.
