Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Officially signs with Jets
Bridgewater signed his one-year contract with the Jets on Sunday, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.
Now more than 18 months removed from suffering a torn ACL, the 32nd overall pick from the 2014 draft apparently was able to pass a physical. His contract has a maximum value around $15 million, but the majority seems to be in the form of incentives, as the base salary is only $6 million. Incumbent starter Josh McCown signed a one-year, $10 million contract, and the Jets recently traded up in the draft from No. 6 overall to No. 3, presumably with the intention of drafting another quarterback. Bridgewater may get a shot to compete for the starting job, but McCown will enter training camp atop the depth chart, while a rookie likely will be groomed for the future. It isn't an ideal situation in terms of Bridgewater actually getting meaningful regular-season snaps for the first time since 2015.
More News
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Deal with Jets worth up to $15M•
-
Teddy Bridgewater: Signing with Jets•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Could sign with Jets•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Bound for free agency•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Free-agent status uncertain•
-
Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater: Makes one appearance in 2017•
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...
-
Cousins better off in Minnesota?
Tired of the Skol chant? Bad news -- Kirk Cousins' arrival in Minnesota should make the team...
-
Allen Robinson: Bear up or Bear down?
The Bears' receiving corps got an instant upgrade with Allen Robinson joining the squad. Will...