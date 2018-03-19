Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Officially signs with Jets

Bridgewater signed his one-year contract with the Jets on Sunday, Brian Costello of The New York Post reports.

Now more than 18 months removed from suffering a torn ACL, the 32nd overall pick from the 2014 draft apparently was able to pass a physical. His contract has a maximum value around $15 million, but the majority seems to be in the form of incentives, as the base salary is only $6 million. Incumbent starter Josh McCown signed a one-year, $10 million contract, and the Jets recently traded up in the draft from No. 6 overall to No. 3, presumably with the intention of drafting another quarterback. Bridgewater may get a shot to compete for the starting job, but McCown will enter training camp atop the depth chart, while a rookie likely will be groomed for the future. It isn't an ideal situation in terms of Bridgewater actually getting meaningful regular-season snaps for the first time since 2015.