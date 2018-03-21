Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Offseason workouts in question

Bridgewater wouldn't commit to taking part in the Jets' offseason program, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports. "That's not something I'm comfortable talking about right now," Bridgewater said in a conference call Wednesday. "I'm pretty sure that will be a discussion I have with the training staff and we'll come up with a plan moving forward."

Bridgewater has played just nine snaps, all in Week 15 of last season, since tearing up his left knee on Aug. 30, 2016. If his comments reveal anything, his recovery appears to be ongoing, and any upcoming participation in OTAs and/or minicamp will be determined by the health of his surgically-repaired knee. Bridgewater's incentive-laden contract with the Jets only has $500,000 guaranteed, signifying he could be at risk of becoming a roster casualty this summer if it appears a rookie QB is ready to serve as Josh McCown's (hand) backup.