Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Opening camp as top backup

Bridgewater (knee) will open training camp behind just Josh McCown (hand) on the depth chart, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Bridgewater last saw significant playing time during the 2015 season, notching 3,231 yards and a 14:9 TD:INT ratio as the Vikings' starting signal-caller. A devastating knee injury essentially robbed him of two seasons, but he will get another crack at a starting job in New York during 2018. Bridgewater has reportedly impressed early in offseason workouts and should remain in the mix during training camp, but the presence of third overall pick Sam Darnold on the roster likely limits his future upside.