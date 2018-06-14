Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Opening camp as top backup
Bridgewater (knee) will open training camp behind just Josh McCown (hand) on the depth chart, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Bridgewater last saw significant playing time during the 2015 season, notching 3,231 yards and a 14:9 TD:INT ratio as the Vikings' starting signal-caller. A devastating knee injury essentially robbed him of two seasons, but he will get another crack at a starting job in New York during 2018. Bridgewater has reportedly impressed early in offseason workouts and should remain in the mix during training camp, but the presence of third overall pick Sam Darnold on the roster likely limits his future upside.
More News
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Impressing early with Jets•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Takes part in team drills•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Participates in throwing drills•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: May not participate in offseason workouts•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Offseason workouts in question•
-
Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Only gets $500k guaranteed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...