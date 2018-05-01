Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Participates in throwing drills
General manager Mike Maccagnan said Bridgewater (knee) is healthy and was able to throw passes Tuesday at the start of Phase 2 of the Jets' offseason program, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
It was reported at the end of March there was a chance Bridgewater wouldn't be able to take part in the team's offseason program, though the fifth-year quarterback was able to make enough progress in his recovery to get back on the field for some throwing drills. The exact level of his participation is still somewhat unclear, but it's an encouraging sign for Bridgewater nonetheless. While he's apparently on track to be at full strength in the near future, the Jets did add Sam Darnold during the recent 2018 NFL Draft, to go along with holdover Josh McCown (hand), which means Bridgewater will likely be stuck fighting for the No. 3 job.
