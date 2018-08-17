Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Plays entire second half Thursday
Bridgewater completed 10 of 15 passes for 127 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Thursday's 15-13 loss to Washington. He also rushed once for four yards in the Week 2 preseason contest.
Bridgewater played the entire second half after rookie Sam Darnold got all three of New York's first-half possessions. The highlight of Bridgewater's night was a 16-yard touchdown pass to Charone Peake. Josh McCown didn't get any reps at all in this one, so it's difficult to judge the status of New York's three-man quarterback competition at this point. Bridgewater's definitely in the mix to be the Week 1 starter, though.
