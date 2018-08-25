Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp again in loss
Bridgewater completed 11 of 15 passes for 104 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Jets' 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants.
Josh McCown took a seat Friday for the second straight preseason game, as coach Todd Bowles allowed Bridgewater and rookie first-round pick Sam Darnold a half each to make their case for a potential starting job to open the season. For the second straight week, the battle was more or less a draw, although unlike Darnold, Bridgewater was unable to get the offense into the end zone. He did lead an impressive 13-play, 78-yard march over a 6:24 stretch of the fourth quarter, moving the ball all the way down to the Giants two-yard line before throwing incomplete to Thomas Rawls on third down. Heading into next Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles, the Jets' starting quarterback job appears to still be firmly up for grabs, making it likely both Bridgewater and Darnold see plenty of snaps in that contest.
