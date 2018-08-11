Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Sharp in Jets debut
Bridgewater made his Jets debut in Friday's preseason opener. He completed seven of eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown while adding a three-yard run in a 17-0 win over the Falcons.
Bridgewater entered on New York's second possession after Josh McCown got the start. He threw a 16-yard touchdown to Isaiah Crowell on his lone drive with the starting offensive linemen, then produced a field goal on the next possession before exiting in favor of Sam Darnold. McCown remains the slight favorite in New York's three-man quarterback race, but the finally healthy Bridgewater looks poised to give McCown a serious run for his money judging by this impressive performance.
