Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Takes part in team drills
Bridgewater (knee) participated in team drills during OTAs on Tuesday, Connor Hughes of NJ.com reports.
Bridgewater was the second quarterback to take snaps during team drills after Josh McCown, with rookie Sam Darnold following Bridgewater, but that order is likely insignificant this early in the offseason. Regardless, it's another encouraging sign for the quarterback in his recovery that he is continuing to be a participant in the Jets' offseason programs, especially considering that reports surfaced in March that Bridgewater may be held out of majority of the offseason training. As Bridgewater's health continues to improve, he'll continue battling for position on New York's quarterback depth chart with the likes of McCown and Darnold.
