The Jets agreed Wednesday to trade Bridgewater and a future sixth-round draft pick to the Saints in exchange for a future third-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Sam Darnold making a strong case for the starting job and Josh McCown also on their roster, the Jets were always inclined to explore trade options for Bridgewater, who boosted his value by completing 28 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and one interception this preseason. The 25-year-old isn't exactly getting the opportunity he probably had been hoping for, as he'll be stuck behind Drew Brees in New Orleans this season. It's unclear if the Saints view Bridgewater as a potential long-term successor or merely a one-year insurance policy. Whatever the case, Bridgewater is signed to a one-year, $6 million contract, of which at least $500,000 has already been paid by the Jets.