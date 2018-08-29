Jets' Teddy Bridgewater: Traded to Saints
The Jets are trading Bridgewater to the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Sam Darnold making a strong case for the starting job and Josh McCown also on their roster, the Jets always figured to explore trade options for Bridgewater, who boosted his value by completing 28 of 38 passes for 316 yards with two touchdowns and one interception this preseason. The 26-year-old isn't exactly getting the opportunity he'd been hoping for, as he'll be stuck behind Drew Brees in New Orleans this season. It's unclear if the Saints view Bridgewater as a potential long-term successor or merely a one-year insurance policy. Whatever the case, Bridgewater is signed to a one-year, $6 million contract, of which $500,000 has already been paid by the Jets.
