Hodges (undisclosed) cleared waivers Sunday and reverted to the Jets' injured reserve, per the NFL communication's official transaction log.

Hodges had been waived/injured Saturday. The 2017 sixth-round pick went unclaimed on waivers, and will now spend the rest of the season on IR barring an injury settlement.

