Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Agrees to terms
Pryor (ankle) reached terms on a contract with the Jets, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
Pryor was a complete bust last season while playing for Washington on a one-year, $6 million contract, catching only 20 of 37 targets for 240 yards and a touchdown in nine games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury that required arthroscopic surgery in late November. He'll need to compete for a starting job this time around, hoping to eventually recapture the magic of his 2016 breakout in Cleveland. A crowded depth chart could clear up a bit in the coming months, depending on what happens with Robby Anderson's legal issues, Jermaine Kearse's contract and Quincy Enunwa's return from a major neck injury. Pryor is the only one of the bunch with a 1,000-yard season to his name, though Anderson probably would've done it last year if Josh McCown (hand) hadn't missed the final three weeks.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...