Pryor (ankle) reached terms on a contract with the Jets, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Pryor was a complete bust last season while playing for Washington on a one-year, $6 million contract, catching only 20 of 37 targets for 240 yards and a touchdown in nine games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury that required arthroscopic surgery in late November. He'll need to compete for a starting job this time around, hoping to eventually recapture the magic of his 2016 breakout in Cleveland. A crowded depth chart could clear up a bit in the coming months, depending on what happens with Robby Anderson's legal issues, Jermaine Kearse's contract and Quincy Enunwa's return from a major neck injury. Pryor is the only one of the bunch with a 1,000-yard season to his name, though Anderson probably would've done it last year if Josh McCown (hand) hadn't missed the final three weeks.