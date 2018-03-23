Play

Pryor (ankle) reached terms on a contract with the Jets, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Pryor was a complete bust last season while playing for Washington on a one-year, $6 million contract, catching only 20 of 37 targets for 240 yards and a touchdown in nine games before landing on injured reserve with an ankle injury that required arthroscopic surgery in late November. He'll need to compete for a starting job this time around, hoping to eventually recapture the magic of his 2016 breakout in Cleveland. A crowded depth chart could clear up a bit in the coming months, depending on what happens with Robby Anderson's legal issues, Jermaine Kearse's contract and Quincy Enunwa's return from a major neck injury. Pryor is the only one of the bunch with a 1,000-yard season to his name, though Anderson probably would've done it last year if Josh McCown (hand) hadn't missed the final three weeks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories