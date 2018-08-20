Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Awaiting full health to showcase abilities
Coach Todd Bowles said Pryor (ankle) will prove himself when he's at full health, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "He's still coming around. We haven't seen him fully yet," Bowles said. "When he's healthy, he's got a proven track record. We just have to make sure he's healthy when we put him out there and let his natural athletic ability take over."
There's no doubt that Pryor can hang in the league after he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns in 2016. He regressed in 2017, however, making 20 receptions for 240 yards and one score with Washington while QB Kirk Cousins threw him the ball. Once he's healthy, Pryor will need to prove himself quickly to climb the depth chart, since Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa all are back with the Jets after racking up over 55 catches and 800 yards each last season.
More News
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Won't play Thursday•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Returns to team drills•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Limited to side work•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Spotted without walking boot•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: On track to return for training camp•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Out with another ankle injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Big questions after preseason Week 2
How high should Josh Gordon go? Are we buying the Christian McCaffrey hype? Our experts tackle...
-
When to draft Alvin Kamara?
Alvin Kamara is being taken as the sixth overall pick in Fantasy drafts. Is it too early?
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Rookie RB stock watch
Chris Towers checks in on the much-hyped rookie class after the second round of preseason action...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?