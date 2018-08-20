Coach Todd Bowles said Pryor (ankle) will prove himself when he's at full health, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "He's still coming around. We haven't seen him fully yet," Bowles said. "When he's healthy, he's got a proven track record. We just have to make sure he's healthy when we put him out there and let his natural athletic ability take over."

There's no doubt that Pryor can hang in the league after he caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns for the Browns in 2016. He regressed in 2017, however, making 20 receptions for 240 yards and one score with Washington while QB Kirk Cousins threw him the ball. Once he's healthy, Pryor will need to prove himself quickly to climb the depth chart, since Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa all are back with the Jets after racking up over 55 catches and 800 yards each last season.