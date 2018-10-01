Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Blanked by Jaguars
Pryor wasn't targeted in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville.
Perhaps the numerous lower-body injuries he battled in practice during the week factored into this poor performance, even though Pryor didn't carry an injury designation on game day. Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse each saw at least five targets, suggesting Pryor has sunk to a distant fourth on the depth chart now that Kearse is healthy. The big-bodied receiver will look to bounce back against the Broncos in Week 5.
