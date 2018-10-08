Pryor caught a 20-yard touchdown on his lone target in Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.

Pryor wasn't featured much, but he made his lone look count by beautifully plucking the ball out of the air for a 20-yard score. With Robby Anderson reestablishing himself as a viable deep threat thanks to a pair of long touchdown catches in this one, Pryor and Jermaine Kearse should continue to battle for scraps while Quincy Enunwa and Anderson do most of the heavy lifting in New York's receiving corps. Pryor will hope to earn more targets in Week 6 against the Colts.

