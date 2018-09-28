Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Cleared to play in Week 4
Pryor (ankle/groin) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor was held to one catch for 25 yards in Week 3, but he combined for seven catches for 133 yards over the course of the Jets' first two games, so when the matchup is favorable -- which isn't the case this week -- he profiles as an option in deeper fantasy formats.
