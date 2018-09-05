Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Could benefit from Kearse's (abdomen) absence
Pryor is listed as the backup to Robby Anderson on New York's unofficial depth chart, but he figures to see a significant bump in action if Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) can't go in Week 1.
Quincy Enunwa is listed as Kearse's backup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him shift mostly to the slot while Pryor picks up most of Kearse's would-be reps on the outside. Pryor battled injuries in a disappointing 2017 campaign, but the Jets are hoping he'll return to the form he showed in 2016, when he topped 1,000 receiving yards with the Browns.
