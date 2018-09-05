Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Could benefit from Kearse's absence
Pryor is listed as the backup to Robby Anderson on New York's unofficial depth chart, but he figures to see a significant bump in action if Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) can't go in Week 1.
Quincy Enunwa is listed as Kearse's backup, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him shift mostly to the slot while Pryor picks up most of Kearse's would-be reps on the outside. Pryor battled injuries in a disappointing 2017 campaign, but the Jets are hoping he'll return to the form he showed in 2016, when he topped 1,000 receiving yards with the Browns.
More News
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Scores in preseason debut•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Awaiting full health to showcase abilities•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Won't play Thursday•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Returns to team drills•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Limited to side work•
-
Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Spotted without walking boot•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...