Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Dealing with sore groin
Pryor was bothered by a sore groin during Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Pryor didn't draw any targets and was limited to just two snaps, after averaging 4.7 targets on 37.3 snaps over the first three weeks of the season. His role as the No. 4 wide receiver doesn't seem to be in danger, but it also doesn't offer much upside even if his groin injury turns out to be a non-issue moving forward. Coach Todd Bowles reportedly was non-committal when asked if Pryor will be a big part of the offense in future weeks. The next opportunity will come in Week 5 when the Jets host the Broncos.
