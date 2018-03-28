Pryor's (ankle) one-year deal with the Jets is for $4.5 million, including $2 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Pryor will try to prove himself on a one-year deal for a second straight season, after falling far shy of expectations on a $6 million contract with the Redskins in 2017. The new deal isn't fully guaranteed like last year's, but it's still a sizable contract that suggests the Jets expect Pryor to bounce back from November arthroscopic surgery and be a significant contributor. Between Robby Anderson's legal issues, Jermaine Kearse's contract and Quincy Enunwa's recovery from a major neck injury, the team isn't quite sure what it'll have in terms of veteran wideouts heading into training camp. Pryor hopes to recapture his form of 2016, when he caught 77 of 140 targets for 1,007 yards (7.2 per target) and four touchdowns as one of the few bright spots in a pathetic Cleveland offense. He'll be catching passes from either Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater or a rookie first-round pick.