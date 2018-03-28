Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Gets $2 million guaranteed
Pryor's (ankle) one-year deal with the Jets is for $4.5 million, including $2 million guaranteed, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Pryor will try to prove himself on a one-year deal for a second straight season, after falling far shy of expectations on a $6 million contract with the Redskins in 2017. The new deal isn't fully guaranteed like last year's, but it's still a sizable contract that suggests the Jets expect Pryor to bounce back from November arthroscopic surgery and be a significant contributor. Between Robby Anderson's legal issues, Jermaine Kearse's contract and Quincy Enunwa's recovery from a major neck injury, the team isn't quite sure what it'll have in terms of veteran wideouts heading into training camp. Pryor hopes to recapture his form of 2016, when he caught 77 of 140 targets for 1,007 yards (7.2 per target) and four touchdowns as one of the few bright spots in a pathetic Cleveland offense. He'll be catching passes from either Josh McCown, Teddy Bridgewater or a rookie first-round pick.
More News
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...