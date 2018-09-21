Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Just one catch Thursday
Pryor hauled in one of three targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 21-17 loss to the Browns.
Pryor couldn't get much going on what was a brutal night for rookie quarterback Sam Darnold, who completed just 15 of 31 passes for 169 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. On the bright side, Pryor actually played more offensive snaps (44) than Robby Anderson (42), though both guys trailed Quincy Enunwa (53). While Anderson's brief exit due to a nose injury is likely the reason for Pryor getting more snaps than him, Anderson did lose a fumble for the second consecutive contest and could start to cede more work to Pryor if he doesn't pick things up.
