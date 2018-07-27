Pryor (ankle) started training camp Friday working off to the side with the Jets' training staff, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Despite avoiding the PUP list, Pryor isn't quite ready to practice with his teammates. He had arthroscopic surgery on his ankle in November, followed by another minor procedure during the offseason. Signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract with less than half his money guaranteed, Pryor will need to battle for playing time once he's cleared to practice. The Jets return starting wideouts Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse, while Quincy Enunwa (neck) seems to be on the right track for Week 1. The team also has 2017 draft picks Chad Hansen and ArDarius Stewart in the mix for roles.