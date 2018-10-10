Pryor (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Pryor played through the same injury in Sunday's 34-16 win over the Broncos, hauling in his lone target for a 20-yard touchdown. There doesn't seem to be much opportunity for consistent volume for Pryor so long as Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse all stay healthy.

