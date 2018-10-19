Pryor (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) sidelined and Pryor almost assuredly set to miss Sunday's game, look for Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse to head the Jets' Week 7 wideout corps. One of Charone Peake or Andre Roberts will likely join that duo in three-receiver sets, but neither projects as a high-percentage fantasy option.