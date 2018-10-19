Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Listed as doubtful
Pryor (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
With Quincy Enunwa (ankle) sidelined and Pryor almost assuredly set to miss Sunday's game, look for Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse to head the Jets' Week 7 wideout corps. One of Charone Peake or Andre Roberts will likely join that duo in three-receiver sets, but neither projects as a high-percentage fantasy option.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Latest news: Cook looking doubtful again
Dalvin Cook's recovery from a hamstring injury may have taken another turn for the worse Thursday....
-
Week 7 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 7, including some old guys...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...