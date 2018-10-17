Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Not practicing Wednesday
Pryor (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
With Pryor ailing and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) slated to miss time, Jermaine Kearse and Robby Anderson profile as the Jets' top healthy wideouts as Sunday's game against the Vikings approaches. With depth at the position a concern, the team is reportedly kicking the tires on both Rishard Matthews and Corey Coleman.
