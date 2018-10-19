Pryor (groin) was not spotted at Friday's practice, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.

Pryor's production has picked up late with touchdowns in back-to-back games, but unless he gets some work in behind the scenes Friday, it will likely be tough for him to continue that run this week. The Jets will reveal whether or not Pryor has any chance to play this week at the conclusion of Friday's practice.