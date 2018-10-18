Pryor (groin) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

With Pryor not even stretching with his teammates prior to the session, it's expected that he'll be listed as a non-participant on the Jets' practice report for the second straight day. Pryor sustained the groin injury during Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts, dimming the impact of his best outing (five receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown on six targets) since Week 2. If the groin issue prevents Pryor from playing Week 7 against the Vikings, the Jets would suddenly be quite shorthanded at receiver with top target Quincy Enunwa in line to miss multiple games with a high-ankle sprain.

More News
Our Latest Stories