Pryor (ankle) underwent a minor foot procedure but is expected to be ready for the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Pryor has been sidelined for all of OTAs after suffering another ankle injury during the offseason, but it looks up after having a cleanup procedure, the newest Jets wide receiver will be ready for the start of the team's training camp barring any setbacks. Pyror will be fighting with the likes of Jermaine Kearse and Quincy Enunwa for a spot near the top of New York's wide receiver depth chart this season.