Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Out with another ankle injury
Pryor suffered another ankle injury during the offseason and is not participating in OTAs, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Pyror was placed on injured reserve last season in November after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his ankle, but even with his poor season in Washington, the wideout still got another one-year deal with the Jets this offseason. Now, it's unclear whether this is a new injury or a setback for Pryor, but chances are the team will be extra cautious with him this early in the offseason. Pryor is part of a fairly crowded wide receiving corps in New York, and if this ankle injury impacts his availability for training camp in July, he could find himself lower on the depth chart to start the season.
