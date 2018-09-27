Pryor (ankle) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice after dealing with groin soreness during the session, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Pryor showed up on the Jets' initial injury report Wednesday with a knee issue, but the fact that he put in a full practice that day suggested his health was never much of a concern. The groin issue he picked up Thursday, is more worrisome, on the other hand. Coach Todd Bowles said Pryor's availability for Sunday's game against the Jaguars will depend on how he responds to treatment in the coming days. The Jets should have a better idea regarding which way Pryor's status is leaning based on his involvement in Friday's practice.