Jets' Terrelle Pryor: Records full practice
Pryor (groin) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Pryor apparently didn't need much time to recover from the groin issue that bothered him in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Jaguars. The real concern is his minor role as the No. 4 wide receiver in a subpar Jets offense.
